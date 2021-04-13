NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEX. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 98,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,443. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $787.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.