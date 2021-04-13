NFT Index Trading Down 2% This Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $637.41 or 0.01012550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $56,191.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037460 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.