NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits Market Capitalization of $954,241.52 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $954,241.52 and $9,448.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,691.92 or 0.02655842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00638703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031754 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 564 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.