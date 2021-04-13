NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $616,250.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

