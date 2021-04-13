NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $451.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.30 million and the highest is $453.70 million. NICE reported sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

