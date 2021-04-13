Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of Nichias stock remained flat at $$26.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nichias has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

