Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.90

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $10.53. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1,961 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

