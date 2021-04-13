Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NHNKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

