Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.