Nimiq Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Nimiq has a market cap of $101.67 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,420.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.74 or 0.03640399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00428430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $743.94 or 0.01173036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.70 or 0.00513558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00457083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00363927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00034247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,287,842,545 coins and its circulating supply is 7,626,342,545 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

