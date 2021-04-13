Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 623.4% in March

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,521,300 shares, a growth of 623.4% from the March 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 475.4 days.

Shares of NDGPF remained flat at $$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

