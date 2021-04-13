Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 623.4% in March

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,521,300 shares, a growth of 623.4% from the March 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 475.4 days.
Shares of NDGPF remained flat at $$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.19.
About Nine Dragons Paper
