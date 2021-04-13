NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 198,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,683,578 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $24.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get NiSource alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NiSource by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.