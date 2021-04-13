NiSource Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the average volume of 190 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NYSE NI opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

