Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 226.2% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $186.43. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.86. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $174.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.21.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

