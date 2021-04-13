NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from CJS Securities

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CJS Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NN has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that NN will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.