Noir (NOR) Market Cap Hits $790,269.73

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $790,269.73 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.00336313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010248 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,452,279 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.