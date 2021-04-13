Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Update

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNDIF remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

