Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Update

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNDIF remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

