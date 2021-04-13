Norcros (LON:NXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $283.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 40529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.82 million and a PE ratio of 67.20.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall bought 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

