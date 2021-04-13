Nord Finance Price Hits $8.37 on Major Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $1.38 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.37 or 0.00013379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00065823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00268764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.73 or 0.00677010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,558.16 or 0.99950598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.30 or 0.00935151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,960 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

