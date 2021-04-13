Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.35

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 113755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research firms have commented on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

