Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,985,255 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,985,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,348,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.07% of HSBC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,080,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

