Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 6,146,018 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,146,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,133,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.81% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

