Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 828,488 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 828,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,925,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

NYSE:FND opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

