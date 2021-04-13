Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 579,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,677,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,069,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of PRAH opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.