Norges Bank Buys New Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 382,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,692,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.90% of Quidel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

