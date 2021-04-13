Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,522,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,610,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.50% of Campbell Soup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

