Norges Bank Buys New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,403,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.44% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

