Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,126,300 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,126,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,143,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.57% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,205,000 after purchasing an additional 963,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,287 shares of company stock worth $27,399,615 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,270.57 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.