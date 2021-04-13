Norges Bank Invests $69.31 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 532,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,307,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

