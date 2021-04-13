Norges Bank Invests $69.99 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 482,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,988,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 280.72 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

