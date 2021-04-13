Norges Bank Makes New $70.84 Million Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,211,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,837,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of The Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.