Norges Bank Makes New $72.82 Million Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,590,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,815,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

