Norges Bank Makes New $76.34 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,343,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.95% of Globant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

GLOB stock opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 174.82 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $244.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

