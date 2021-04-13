Norges Bank Makes New $77.03 Million Investment in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 882,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,025,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

