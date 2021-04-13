Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,316,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Inphi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Inphi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

