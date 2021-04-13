Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,328,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.