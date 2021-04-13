Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,599,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,344,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

