Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,062,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,711,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.88% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.