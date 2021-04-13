Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,513,690 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,513,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,994,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AerCap by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,167,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of AER opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.31 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

