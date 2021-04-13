Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 559,443 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,444,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.84% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period.

RARE opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

