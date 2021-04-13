Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 590,124 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 590,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,602,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.