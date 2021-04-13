Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 803,996 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 803,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,229,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

