Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 441.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

