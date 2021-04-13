Northern Trust Corp Acquires 15,312 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of GrafTech International worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EAF opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

