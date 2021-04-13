Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Akero Therapeutics worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $89,328.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.