Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of ViewRay worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ViewRay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

