Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Clovis Oncology worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

