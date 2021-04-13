Northern Trust Corp Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

