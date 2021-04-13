Northern Trust Corp Has $4.89 Million Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Forestar Group worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of FOR opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

