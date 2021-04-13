Northern Trust Corp Has $4.89 Million Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of National CineMedia worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

NCMI opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $356.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

